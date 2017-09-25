3rd annual Brazilian Day set to be larger than ever

× Expand Photo courtesy of Joe Comer. Horizon Church will host its third annual Brazilian Day Festival on Saturday, Oct. 7, to celebrate diversity and culture.

Fall festivals abound in the month of October, but one promises to bring the community something different from the usual pumpkins and scarecrows.

The Brazilian Day Festival, to be Saturday, Oct. 7 at Horizon Church, is expected to draw more than 1,000 visitors for a day of family-friendly cultural celebration and fun.

This year’s event is the third installment, and promises to be even larger than the last two.

Pastor Joe Comer said the event began in 2015 when the church, which has a large population hailing from Brazil, decided to celebrate its multicultural congregation and introduce the greater community to Brazilian culture.

That year, the event raised funds for a children’s home in Africa, and subsequent events — including this year — raise money for other missions and outreach projects.

“The idea is to try to introduce people to Brazilian food, music and culture, and then raise some money for some good causes as well,” Comer said.

The event will take place in the church’s parking lot, located at 2345 Columbiana Road, beginning at 11 a.m. and going on through the afternoon.

Parking is ample and available at the church, Comer said, and while admission to the event is free, guests should plan to bring money to purchase food.

For more information, visit the event’s website at braziliandaybirmingham.com.