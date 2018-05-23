37th annual I Love America Night planned for June 28 at Wald Park

× Expand Staff photo. The 37th annual “I Love America Night” will be June 28 from 6-10 p.m. at Wald Park.

Just ahead of Independence Day, the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce will host one its largest community events of the year. The 37th annual “I Love America Night” will take place Thursday, June 28, from 6-10 p.m. at Wald Park.

The event, presented by the chamber and the Vestavia Hills Parks & Recreation board, provides a fun evening for families.

“This is something our residents continue to enjoy year after year,” said Katie Woodruff, communications manager for the chamber.

Free swimming in Ward Park Pool will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. and a children’s area, hosted by Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, will be open until 8 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the Shades Mountain Baptist Church Orchestra will perform a Pops in the Park concert, featuring a mix of patriotic music and other songs, including a salute to the military and recognizing the veterans in attendance.

A family movie, which was voted on by the public, will begin at 8:15 p.m.

There is no admission charge for the event, and guests can bring blankets, chairs and even picnics. Food will also be available for purchase at the concession stand.

“With the different activities throughout the night, there is something for people of all ages to enjoy,” Woodruff said.

The average attendance at the event is over 1,200, Woodruff said, and in the event of rain the makeup date will be July 2.

Information can be found on the Vestavia Chamber of Commerce website at vestaviahills.org.