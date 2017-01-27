‘Let’s Hear it for Education’ program to benefit VHCSF

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Elaine Yancey. Drs. Brian McCool and Tarika Bhuta, through a division of McCool and Bhuta, ENT, have launched “Let’s Hear it for Education,” a program that will benefit the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Elaine Yancey. Drs. Brian McCool and Tarika Bhuta, through a division of McCool and Bhuta, ENT, have launched “Let’s Hear it for Education,” a program that will benefit the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation. Prev Next

Sonology Hearing Aid Clinic, a division of McCool and Bhuta, ENT, is pleased to announce the launch of the “Let’s Hear it for Education” program benefiting the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation (VHCSF).

Through this program, VHCSF will receive a donation of $50 for every hearing aid purchased when the patient says, “Let’s hear it for education in Vestavia Hills.”

“Dr. [Tarika] Bhuta and I are excited to partner with the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation for the ‘Let’s Hear it for Education’ campaign,” Dr. Brian McCool said. “We value excellence in education and in providing the very best health care for hearing loss. We hope the Vestavia Hills community will reach out to family and friends and encourage them to visit Sonology. After all, the greater the participation, the greater the reward for the schools.”

VHCSF Board President Janet Ball added: “We are so pleased to be working with Dr. Bhuta and Dr. McCool on this program. Partnerships such as this are critical to our ability to grow the endowment and increase support for our schools.”

McCool was born and raised in Huntsville. He is a 1992 graduate of Vanderbilt University and received his medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine in 1998.

McCool completed his general surgery internship and the first year of his otolaryngology (ENT) residency at the University of Texas - Houston. He completed his training in Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery at West Virginia University in 2003.

McCool is certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery and is a fellow and member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery.

He has practiced medical and surgical ENT in Birmingham since 2003. His practice interests include pediatric ENT, snoring and obstructive sleep apnea, facial reconstructive surgery and sinus surgery.

Bhuta graduated with Phi Beta Kappa honors from the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill in 1994 and received her medical degree with Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA) honors from the University of Alabama School of Medicine in 1998.

She then went on to complete her general surgery internship and first year of otolaryngology (ENT) training at the University of Cincinnati. She completed her training in Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery at West Virginia University in 2003.

Bhuta is certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery. She is a fellow and member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery and the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society.

Bhuta has practiced medical and surgical ENT, as well as allergy, in Birmingham since 2003. She is one of two practicing female otolaryngologists in the Birmingham area. She focuses her practice on snoring, obstructive sleep apnea, facial reconstruction/rejuvenation, pediatric ENT and thyroid surgery.

– Submitted by Elaine Yancey.