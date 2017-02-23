Mayor's Minute

I would like to take a minute and tell you about the city’s newly commissioned chaplaincy program. This program, initiated by VHPD Sergeant Randall Jones and VHFD Lt. Don Williamson, was officially started Jan. 30, when members of the first class of Vestavia Hills Chaplains were commissioned.

Vestavia Hills is one of the few cities in the nation to have chaplains trained and devoted to all departments of a municipality — quite an accomplishment. While most city chaplaincy programs connect chaplains to a fire department, police department or other city department, the mission of the City of Vestavia Hills Chaplaincy Program is to provide a ministry of service in chaplaincy care to all of the city employees, their families and to all residents of Vestavia Hills, regardless of race, creed, gender, religion and including those who hold no faith. These chaplains perform religious support activities according to their faith and conscience and provide religious support of other faith groups by coordinating with another chaplain or qualified individual to perform the support needed.

The mission is accomplished by empowering qualified individuals and equipping them with the highest levels of professional standards and training. Each chaplain receives training and instruction in order to provide a consistent, compassionate level of care and service to all. All chaplains are properly ordained, licensed pastors in their denomination and have been undergoing training for more than one year. Jones and Williamson welcomed Tom Bell (retired), Ron Higey (Birmingham International Church), Tyler Hopkins (Vestavia Hills UMC), Fabricio Oliveira (Horizon Church) and Butch Williams (Vestavia Hills UMC) in the initial VHCP class. Sam Williamson (Canterbury UMC) is scheduled to complete training in March and join the team at that time.

Our thanks to Jones and Williamson for being instrumental in getting this program going. This is another example of the many worthwhile programs our city offers to our residents.