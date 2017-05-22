Mayor’s Minute

This spring was a busy time with numerous city events, including the Dogwood Luncheon, the Art in the Hills event, the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, the First Responders Appreciation day and the annual Wing Ding celebration, just to name a few.

Our Vestavia Hills Belles participated in many of these events. I would like to thank the Beautification Board and the Belles for their participation in these and other city events. The Belles, acting as hostesses for city and cultural events, add so much to the pageantry of the occasion.

The diplomatic group from Kazakhstan that recently visited our city commented on the “Southern hospitality” and the beauty of our city. They particularly liked the presence of our Belles in welcoming them to our city.

I met all of our Belles at the annual Belles Presentation at the Vestavia Hills Country Club. There are approximately 60 young ladies — counting the outgoing seniors and the incoming juniors — who serve during their junior and senior years at the high school.

We recently celebrated the opening of Meadowlawn Park in Cahaba Heights. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was well attended and represented the fruition of what had been an exhausting development, hampered by unforeseen infrastructure issues and a relentless drought that was followed by torrential rains.

The park represents a threefold accomplishment. First and foremost, it solves a flooding issue for the Meadowlawn subdivision. Secondly, it is environmentally friendly as it returns clarified water to the Little Cahaba Creek. Last but not least, it provides a family friendly park for area residents to enjoy.

Finally, I would like to express my appreciation for all the volunteers who assist with these events. I would like to recognize all the parents, coaches and league representatives who make the spring and summer sports programs possible.

I have witnessed the excitement of T-ball (4-year-olds) by watching my two grandsons on a team coached by my son. We have excellent sports programs because of these volunteers.

I wish everyone safe travels this summer.