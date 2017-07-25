Mayor’s Minute

× Expand Courtesy of Ashley Curry. Ashley Curry

On July 6, we were finally able to dodge the rain and have “I Love America Night” at Wald Park.

I would like to thank the Chamber of Commerce for hosting this event and all the vendors and volunteers that made this a special occasion.

I would also like to promote our “E-Commerce Safe Zone” established by the Vestavia Hills Police Department. This secure space, located at the Police Department, enables our citizens to conduct business with unknown buyers or sellers in a secure location. The designated parking area is monitored 24 hours per day. It is also possible to use the lobby of the police facility to conduct your transactions. With the increase in cyber-related crimes stemming from internet transactions, this safe zone will help provide a secure place for our citizens.

On Aug. 21, Vestavia Hills will recognize our senior citizens by hosting the annual National Senior Citizen’s Day at City Hall. On Aug. 19, 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed Proclamation 5847 declaring Aug. 21 as National Senior Citizens Day (NSCD). Each year on Aug. 21, there are various events and activities held across the United States in recognition of NSCD. This day was created as a day to support, honor and show appreciation to our seniors and to recognize their achievements. Their valuable contributions to our communities create better places to live.

Our celebration will consist of a reception at City Hall starting at 4 p.m. and lasting until 6 p.m. Attending this year’s event will be state Sen. J.T. “Jabo” Waggoner and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. There is time allotted for Gov. Ivey and Sen. Waggoner to address the attendees. All Vestavia Hills senior citizens are invited to attend.

If you plan to attend, please RSVP to Julie Harper, Civic Center activities coordinator, at jharper@vhal.org or call 978-0169.