Mayor’s Minute

This will be my first message after marking one year as your mayor. As I look back over the past year, I remember the committee assignments, the council meetings, Fourth of July celebrations, Christmas tree lightings and numerous ribbon-cuttings.

It has been an honor to serve as your mayor.

In the past year, I have been impressed with the dedication of my fellow elected officials on your City Council, the city staff, our judicial court employees, our school teachers and administrators and, of course, our public safety employees, some of whom will be working this Christmas and New Year’s to keep us safe and secure.

I will remember being amazed with the number of citizens who give of their time on the various boards, commissions, senior services and recreational leagues. We are blessed by the churches and other civic entities that support Vestavia Hills. The volunteers who serve, often without thanks or recognition, make this city the special place that it is.

I am also impressed with the service provided by our Chamber of Commerce and the many ways that they promote Vestavia Hills.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention our City Manager Jeff Downes, City Attorney Pat Boone, City Clerk Rebecca Leavings and Municipal Judge Jim Sturdivant. These individuals are true professionals and contribute significantly to our city.

This Christmas season, I hope you will take time to reflect and count your blessings for all that is good about Vestavia Hills. I count it among my blessings that I live in Vestavia Hills. As I look to the new year, I am optimistic about our community’s future, and I hope you feel the same.

I am truly honored to serve as your mayor. On behalf of the city, I extend my warmest regards and best wishes to each of you. I hope that you and your loved ones have a wonderful holiday season.