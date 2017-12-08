Weather causes school, public closings

× Expand Courtesy of NWS Birmingham

It's not quite Christmas, but Vestavia Hills was looking like a winter wonderland Friday morning.

While some winter weather was expected overnight, heavier snowfall and greater accumulations led city leaders to close or delay openings due to safety concerns.

Vestavia Hills City Schools, which were originally slated for a two-hour delay, opted to close for the day instead. Friday was the last day of instructional time before Vestavia Hills High School students begin final exams next week.

Municipal buildings and schedules were also affected. The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest announced around 8 a.m. that it would be closed for the day, and city officials posted on Facebook that municipal offices would delay opening until 10 a.m.

In addition to Friday closings, Breakfast with Santa, scheduled for Saturday morning has been canceled, and the trail opening at McCallum park has been postponed.

The National Weather Service updated its forecasts early Friday to include greater snowfall totals, with Jefferson County expected to get up to 2 inches, and Shelby County possibly getting up to 3.

As snowfall continues, the weather service and Jefferson County EMA warned, roadway conditions are expected to worsen. While warm roads melt snow at first, harder snowfall — as much of the area saw Friday morning — can cool them down enough to cause hazards.

Bridges and elevated roadways are most susceptible to deteriorating conditions, and both entities urged drivers to use caution if they must go out.