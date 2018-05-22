Wald Park pool set to open on schedule

× Expand Emily Featherston

The Vestavia Hills community pool is set to open on schedule despite previous filtration problems, according to city officials.

The Wald Park Pool, located at 1973 Merryvale Road, experienced a failure with its water filtration system and was deemed “inoperable,” according to a May 14 announcement on the Vestavia Hills city website.

However, steps have been taken to ensure that a safe and healthy swimming environment can be provided, said Cinnamon McCulley, communications specialist for the city.

The pool will be using a temporary filtration system for the summer, equipment that had to be approved by the county health department.

This approval means that the pool can safely be opened and operated according to the original schedule.

“At present we’re on track to open on Memorial Day weekend which is when we were opening anyway,” McCulley said.“It doesn’t look like there’s going to be a delay at all.”

Although this will only be a temporary fix, McCulley said the city is confident that it will be successful.

For more information on the status of the pool and any upcoming events, visit vhal.org.