VHPD seek help locating area woman

The Vestavia Hills Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating Mary Carmen Nichols.

Nichols, 19, was believed to possibly still be in the Vestavia or Hoover area Sunday evening.

VHPD reported on its Facebook page and Captain Kevin York confirmed that Nichols left her home early Sunday, March 26.

Nichols did not have her cell phone or vehicle when she left home, the report said.

Police are asking anyone with information about Nichols' location to contact the VHPD desk sergeant at 978-0140, or use the "Submit a Tip" link on the department's Facebook page. Those with information can also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES), keyword "VHPD."