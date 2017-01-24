VHFD seeks information in intentionally set fire case

× Expand Courtesy of VHFD

The Vestavia Hills Fire Department is asking the public to share any information about a recent fire the department believes was intentionally set.

On Sunday, Jan. 15 at approximately 6:45 a.m., the department received a call about a commercial fire on Rocky Ridge Road.

The structure, which houses Andy's Farm Market, sustained some damage, Fire Marshal Scott Key said, but the majority of the damage was to the contents of the building, as well as from smoke.

Key said crews were able to extinguish the fire relatively quickly once they arrived on the scene.

He said they have estimated the fire started around two hours before they received the call from a passerby, but that anyone who saw something or heard something out of the ordinary starting late Saturday night and into the early morning hours of Sunday should come forward.

"Anything in relation," he said.

VHFD and the Vestavia Hills Police Department ask anyone with knowledge in the case to contact either Key at 978-0218, Police Sergeant John Clemons, 978-0107 or the police desk at 978-0140. Those wishing to submit an anonymous tip can text information to CRIMES (274637) or on the police department's Facebook page.

On Facebook, Andy's Creekside Nursery, which runs the market, said that despite the damage, they still plan to open as usual in early Spring.