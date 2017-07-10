Vestavia Voice wins several awards at state press association contest

(L to R) Kristin Williams, Erica Techo, Sarah Finnegan, Emily Featherston, and Sydney Cromwell display their first place plaques at the Alabama Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.
Vestavia Voice picked up its fair share of awards last weekend at the annual Alabama Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.
Chairman of the APA Better Newspaper Contest Committee Dee Ann Campbell presented the winners at the Alabama Press Convention at the Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach, Alabama, on July 8. Categories for the awards ranges from outstanding reporting, photography, design, advertising and multimedia. Vestavia Voice competed in Division E of the contest, the division for associate members and publications with free circulation.
Vestavia Voice won ten editorial awards in Division E:
1st Place – Best Local Education Coverage
1st Place – Best Local News Coverage
1st Place – Freedom of Information/First Amendment Award
1st Place – Best Spot News Story
1st Place – Best Headline
2nd Place –Best News Feature Story
2nd Place – Best Layout Design
3rd Place – General Excellence
3rd Place – Best Public Service
3rd Place – Best Online Breaking News Coverage
In all, Starnes Publishing tallied 55 awards across all 7 of its papers- 280 Living, Hoover Sun, The Homewood Star, Vestavia Voice, Village Living, Cahaba Sun and Iron City Ink.
Starnes Publishing distributes all seven of their papers monthly along with daily e-newsletters.
General Excellence awards are the highest awards the APA awards each year. They are based on a total number of points earned from five different areas: issues submitted to the General Excellence category, awards in one of the general categories, awards in public service and Freedom of Information, awards in single events and awards from the advertising contest.
Some of the other exceptional awards presented to Starnes Publishing this year focused primarily on serving the local Birmingham community. These included:
Hoover Sun
1st Place – General Excellence
1st Place – Best Local Economic Coverage
2nd Place – Best Public Service
2nd Place – Freedom of Information/First Amendment Award
Homewood Star
3rd Place – Freedom of Information/ First Amendment Award
280 Living:
Most Improved
1st Place – Best Public Service
Awards from previous years can be found on the Starnes Publishing’s website at http://starnespublishing.com. To view previous awards of Vestavia Voice, visit the page Here.