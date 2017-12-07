Vestavia schools on two hour delay for winter weather

× Expand Courtesy of NWS Birmingham

Friday may bring some winter weather to Central Alabama, and with the weather scheduled to move in between 3 and 6 a.m., Vestavia Hills City Schools will operate on a two hour delay.

Schools will start two hours after their regular start time.

After originally planning to make a call about school Friday at 5 a.m., Interim Superintendent Charles Mason and other school officials opted to go ahead and delay the start of school for safety reasons.

A winter system could bring between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of snow accumulations on Friday, though accumulations are expected to be limited to grassy and elevated surfaces.

As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service office in Birmingham said that while there will be flakes falling, the warmth of the ground from recent mild days would limit any accumulation, and likely keep roads mostly passable.

Jefferson County and Shelby County are two of those under a Winter Weather Advisory, and with the weather beginning before dawn, the Jefferson County Emergency Management Association said it's possible commute traffic could be affected.

Once the precipitation moves through, the NWS forecasts much colder temperatures, with lows dipping into the 20s or lower. They recommend citizens follow the "4 Ps," and take care of People, Pets, Pipes and Plants, bringing in any vulnerable vegetation, keeping pets indoors, wrapping exposed pipes and leaving a faucet dripping and checking on elderly neighbors.

