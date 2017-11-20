Thanksgiving week Closings

× Expand Image courtesy of Becris at FreeDigitalPhotos.net

Thursday, Nov. 23 will be chilly and sunny for the big turkey day, and most public offices will be closed, some throughout the week, and Vestavia Hills City Schools are out Nov. 22-25.

Vestavia closings:

Library in the Forest: Closed Nov. 23-24

Vestavia Hills Civic Center: Closed Nov. 23-24

Vestavia Hills Board of Education & school offices: Closed Nov. 22-24

Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce office: Closed November 22-24

Republic Services: Closed Nov. 23 (Sanitation customers usually serviced on Thursday will picked up Friday; and regular Friday customers will be picked up Saturday.)

Jefferson County offices will be closed Nov. 23-24. The United States Post Office will be closed and mail will not run on Nov. 23.

