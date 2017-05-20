PHOTOS: Teams compete, raise funds at Wing Ding

× 1 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 2 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 3 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 4 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 5 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 6 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 7 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 8 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 9 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 10 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 11 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 12 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 13 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 14 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 15 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 16 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 17 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 18 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 19 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 20 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 21 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 22 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 23 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 24 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 25 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 26 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 27 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston × 28 of 28 Expand Emily Featherston Prev Next

From garlic and teriyaki to truffle oil and every kind of buffalo in between, the 2017 competitors at Wing Ding brought flavor out in force.

The sixth annual event was held by Leadership Vestavia Hills, this year at City Hall, and again benefited the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Organizers said they were thankful the rain held off for the duration of the event, and were more than happy with the turnout.

Teams representing local businesses and groups competed in a judges choice competition as well as for the coveted people's choice award, which is chosen by those at the event voting with tickets.

Winners:

1st Place - John Henley State Farm

2nd Place - Anesthesia Services of Alabama

3rd Place - ITAC solutions

People's Choice - Principal Mortgage

To meet the competitors, check out our Facebook Live video from the event. For more information about the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, visit cff.org.