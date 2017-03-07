Jefferson County school tax renewal passes by large percent

× Expand Board of Education

The opinion of voters on school taxes were clear-cut when they came in on Tuesday night.

The unofficial results for the school tax renewal in Jefferson County overwhelmingly showed support for keeping the tax. Even though voter turnout was only 5.87 percent of the registered voters, the results as of 9 p.m. showed that 92.8 percent of total voters in Jefferson County supported the proposed renewal and continuation of the tax.

In Vestavia Hills, 93.99 percent of voters, or 1,439 people, voted in support of the renewal of the taxes.

Two of the taxes covered all of Jefferson County and were voted on by all Jefferson County voters. In total, 26,236 votes were cast over the course of the day. The taxes give funds to all Jefferson County schools, with a combined total of 7.5 mills coming to Vestavia Hills City Schools.

In addition to voting in support of the county-wide renewals, Vestavia voters voted to renew the city's district tax of 15.1 mills.

Vestavia Hills school board officials have been urging in support for voting for the taxes.

School officials said that on average, the school system receives $13.9 million in revenues from the taxes. That amount, a VHCS press release said, is equivalent to the pay of 39 percent of the system's workforce, or 185 teachers.

"We are grateful to the voters of Vestavia Hills and Jefferson County for renewing these important property taxes for our schools," said Superintendent Sheila Phillips in a Tuesday night press release.

"With the renewal of these taxes, our community has ensured that millions of dollars in funding will remain in place for our students, faculty, and staff for years to come. The citizens of Vestavia Hills continue to show unparalleled support for the education of our children."

For more information, see the full county results here.