Survey aims to give residents a say in parks, green spaces

× Expand Photo by Sarah Cook. Siblings Gabe Norris, 2, and Elena Norris, 11, enjoy playground equipment at Wald Park, one of the city’s four parks.

Vestavia Hills residents have the opportunity to give specific input on the future of their city green spaces thanks to an initiative led by Leadership Vestavia Hills.

Andrew Patterson, member of the 20-person Leadership Vestavia Hills team, said residents can participate in an online survey until Feb. 28 that gives residents the chance to give input on how city green spaces could be expanded and improved.

Patterson said this is a grassroots effort, which will be carried out through social media, schools and one-on-one visits within the community.

“I think right now we’re just trying to understand what the residents want to see,” Patterson said. “The goal of the survey isn’t to program any kind of specific infrastructure, but to just see what Vestavia is looking for in their green spaces.”

Green spaces, Patterson noted, include more than just the city’s four parks — McCallum Park, Shallowford Park, Byrd Park and Wald Park. Green spaces are any area where residents frequently walk, or simply enjoy the outdoors, he said.

And although Patterson stressed that the Leadership team has no concrete plans to present to the city, there has been talk of bringing new amenities to the city’s recreational areas.

Tommy Dazzio, parks and recreation board member and committee chair, presented an in-depth conceptual plan for potential upgrades within the city’s community spaces at a Nov. 15 town hall meeting. Some of those potential plans include expansions to Wald Park and a new multipurpose recreational facility for the city.

By giving residents the ability to give some specific input through a citywide survey, which will have 30 questions that address wants and needs in city recreational areas, before any plans are drafted and presented, Patterson said he hopes to give residents a greater voice when it comes to what they want to see in their parks and green spaces.

“I don’t see any clear needs per se,” Patterson said. “But I know residents have said they would like better accessibility — whether that be sidewalks, trails and other connectivity (features) throughout the city.”

After the survey closes on Feb. 28, Patterson said Leadership’s next step will be to analyze survey results and draft a report. From there, Patterson said they intend to finalize the report by April 1 and then deliver it to the city for consideration.

“We will take the data and analyze it and create a report to present to the city that they will hopefully use in developing their master plan,” Patterson said, noting that the Leadership team hopes to get at least 1,000 survey responses. “We’re really just trying to get the word out to get people to take the survey.”

Patterson said the survey serves as one of several projects meant to better the community that the group launches yearly.

To take the survey, go to leadershipvestaviahills.com.