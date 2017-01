2364 River Grand Dr.

Vestavia

List price: $349,000

MLS#770961

3 Bedrooms/ 2.5 Baths

Amy Klinner-Reilly 808-397-8756

2-4 p.m

1906 Shades Crest Rd.

Vestavia

List price $2,750,000

MLS#756008

6 Bedrooms/ 5 Full Baths/ 4 Half Baths

Matthew Mangham 205-422-2258

2-4 p.m.

To submit your open house listing, email achandler@starnespublishing.com with information by noon each Thursday.