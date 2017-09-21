Sunday open house: 9-24-17

7319 Wakefield Road

  • Old Overton - Vestavia
  • MLS #787758  
  • $1,935,000
  • 5 Bedroom / 4.5 Bath
  • Stephanie Mullen, 850-512-7246

2371 Lime Rock Rd Vestavia 35216

  • Vesthaven
  • MLS #769047
  • $439,000
  • 4 bedrooms/3 baths
  • Anne Wilhelm 317-4688

1525 Woodridge Pl, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

2109 Longleaf Trl, Vestavia Hills, AL 35243

936 Mountain Branch Dr, Vestavia Hills, AL 35226

