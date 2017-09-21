Sunday open house: 9-24-17

7319 Wakefield Road

Old Overton - Vestavia

MLS #787758

$1,935,000

5 Bedroom / 4.5 Bath

Stephanie Mullen, 850-512-7246

2371 Lime Rock Rd Vestavia 35216

Vesthaven

MLS #769047

$439,000

4 bedrooms/3 baths

Anne Wilhelm 317-4688

1525 Woodridge Pl, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

$900,000

5 beds, 5 Full/1 Half baths, 6,582 sqft

MLS# 780120

Mike Wald

mikewald@realtysouth.com

205-541-0940

2109 Longleaf Trl, Vestavia Hills, AL 35243

$785,000

5 beds, 5 Full/2 Half baths, 6,858 sqft

MLS# 796056

Katherine Allison

kallison@realtysouth.com

205-223-3007

936 Mountain Branch Dr, Vestavia Hills, AL 35226

$285,000

4 beds, 2 Full/1 Half baths, 2,622 sqft

MLS# 795029

Fred Smith

fsmith@realtysouth.com

205-368-2280

Email achandler@starnespublishing.com before Thursday to be featured.