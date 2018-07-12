Sunday open house: 7-15-18

3124 Valley Park Drive

  • Vestavia Hills
  • MLS #817876   
  • $312,000
  • 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath
  • Pam Turbeville, 205.563.8580

2228 Jacobs Rd

  • Vestavia
  • MLS# 819796
  • 3 beds, 2.5 baths
  • $449,000
  • Helen Drennen, RealtySouth, 205-222-5688

2236 Royal Crest Drive

  • Vestavia
  • $439,000
  • MLS# 821171
  • 5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths
  • Ann Allen 205-585-3020

9004 Park Crest Road

  • Vestavia
  • $599,900
  • MLS# 821955
  • 5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths
  • Debbie White 205-789-5378

1796 Indian Hills Road

  • Vestavia
  • $349,900
  • MLS# 820233
  • 5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths
  • Matthew Mangham 205-422-2258

