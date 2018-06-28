Sunday open house: 7-1-18

2461 Mountain Vista Dr

  • Vestavia
  • MLS# 814391
  • 5 beds, 4.5 baths
  • $922,900
  • Lisa Holmes, RealtySouth, 205-527-3615

2028 Magnolia Ridge

  • Vestavia
  • $839,000
  • MLS# 813429
  • 7 Bedrooms / 4 Full and 2 Half Baths
  • Donna Welling 205-515-2494

2236 Royal Crest Drive

  • Vestavia
  • $439,000
  • MLS# 821171
  • 5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths
  • Mary Putman 205-529-7875

1329 Shades Crest Road

  • Hoover
  • $249,900
  • MLS# TBD (should be going active today)
  • 3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths
  • Jena Standard 205-566-1371

