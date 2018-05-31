Sunday open house: 6-3-18

2608 River Grand Circle

  • Vestavia Hills
  • MLS #816888   
  • $345,000
  • 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath
  • John Newell, 205.532.0959

3536 Valley Circle

  • Vestavia Hills
  • MLS #816701   
  • $284,900
  • 3 Bedrooms / 2 Bath
  • Vickie Harris, 205.966.3605

2709 Woodlane Circle

  • Vestavia Hills
  • MLS #818305   
  • $685,000
  • 6 Bedroom / 4 Bath
  • Izzie Moseley, 205.332.4204
  • Open 1-3 pm!

1429 Buckhead Rd

  • Vestavia
  • MLS# 815327
  • 4 beds, 3.5 baths
  • $639,900
  • LeighAnne Head, RealtySouth, 205-907-7171

1832 Laurel Rd

  • Vestavia
  • MLS# 799595
  • 4 beds, 3.5 baths
  • $525,000
  • Mallory Chambers, RealtySouth, 205-441-0472

1216 Wellington Cir

  • Vestavia
  • MLS# 817551
  • 3 beds, 3.5 baths
  • $439,900
  • Mildred Knight, RealtySouth, 205-266-3850

2236 Royal Crest Drive

  • Vestavia
  • $449,900
  • MLS# 815532
  • 4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths
  • Mary Putman 205-529-7875

