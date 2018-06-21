Sunday open house: 6-24-18

3124 Valley Park Drive

Cahaba Heights

MLS #817876

$312,000

4 Bedroom / 3 Bath

Pam Turbeville, 205.563.8580

1796 Indian Hills Road

Vestavia

$359,900

MLS# 820233

5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths

Matthew Mangham 205-422-2258

7070 Lake Run Drive

Vestavia

$649,900

MLS# 820537

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths

Susan Wall 205-901-6725

1832 Laurel Rd

Vestavia

MLS# 799595

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$525,000

Mallory Chambers, RealtySouth, 205-441-0472

2228 Jacobs Rd

Vestavia

MLS# 819796

3 beds, 2.5 baths

$449,000

Helen Drennen, RealtySouth, 205-222-5688

To be featured, email achandler@starnespublishing.com before noon on Thursdays.