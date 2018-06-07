Sunday open house: 6-10-18

1010 Park Hill Dr

  • Vestavia
  • MLS# 816840
  • 5 beds, 3.5 baths
  • $525,000
  • Robin Owings, RealtySouth, 205-639-8676

3304 Castle Crest Dr

  • Vestavia
  • MLS# 816239
  • 4 beds, 3 baths
  • $385,000
  • Mallory Chambers, RealtySouth, 205-441-0472

3782 Fairhaven Drive

  • Cahaba Heights
  • MLS #803287   
  • $549,900
  • 5 Bedroom / 3 Bath
  • Ashley Mayer, 504.616.0337

3124 Valley Park Drive

  • Vestavia Hills
  • MLS #817876   
  • $324,900
  • 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath
  • Pam Turbeville, 205.563.8580

2219 overlook Crest

