Sunday open house: 6-10-18

1010 Park Hill Dr
- Vestavia
- MLS# 816840
- 5 beds, 3.5 baths
- $525,000
- Robin Owings, RealtySouth, 205-639-8676
3304 Castle Crest Dr
- Vestavia
- MLS# 816239
- 4 beds, 3 baths
- $385,000
- Mallory Chambers, RealtySouth, 205-441-0472
3782 Fairhaven Drive
- Cahaba Heights
- MLS #803287
- $549,900
- 5 Bedroom / 3 Bath
- Ashley Mayer, 504.616.0337
3124 Valley Park Drive
- Vestavia Hills
- MLS #817876
- $324,900
- 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath
- Pam Turbeville, 205.563.8580
2219 overlook Crest
- Vestavia, AL 35226
- MLS 816826
- $699,900
- 4 Bedrooms
- 3.5 Baths
- Manda Luccasen, 283.0380
To be featured, email achandler@starnespublishing.com before noon on Thursdays.