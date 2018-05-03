Sunday open house: 5-6-18

2601 Vestavia Forest Terrace 35216

  • 2-4 pm
  • Mls #810145
  • 4 Bedroom/ 3 Bath
  • $399,900
  • Shelley Watkins listing agent

3782 Fairhaven Drive

1328 Parliament Lane

  • Vestavia, AL 35216
  • 4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths
  • MLS 815200
  • Price $669,900
  • Listed/Hosted by Manda Luccasen - 205-283-0380

1548 Woodridge Place

  • Vestavia, AL 35216
  • 6 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths
  • MLS # 815404
  • Price $899,900
  • Listed by Manda Luccasen - 205-283-0380
  • Hosted by Greg Mewbourne - 205-229-0308

2625 River Trace Court2625 River Trace Court

  • Vestavia
  • $469,900
  • MLS# 808744
  • 4 Bedrooms / 3 Full and 1 Half Baths
  • Martha Saucier 205-335-3602

2624 Dolly Ridge Rd

  • Vestavia
  • MLS# 809353
  • 6 beds, 6 Full/1 Half baths
  • $949,900
  • Leslie Edwards, RealtySouth, 205-907-8326

1429 Buckhead Rd

  • Vestavia
  • MLS# 815327
  • 4 beds, 3 Full/1 Half baths
  • $639,900
  • LeighAnne Head, RealtySouth, 205-527-6222

1765 Old Creek Trl

  • Vestavia
  • MLS# 814828
  • 3 beds, 2 Full baths
  • $329,999
  • Rob Roebuck, RealtySouth, 205-966-8986

