Sunday open house: 5-20-18

by

2000 Magnolia Ridge Rd

  • Vestavia
  • MLS# 807947
  • 5 beds, 4.5 baths
  • $1,050,000
  • Jacque Bailey, RealtySouth, 205-222-2595

225 Vestavia Cir

  • Vestavia
  • MLS# 810021
  • 5 beds, 4.5 baths
  • $669,000
  • Helen Drennen, RealtySouth, 205-222-5688

1832 Laurel Rd

  • Vestavia
  • MLS# 799595
  • 4 beds, 3.5 baths
  • $525,000
  • Mallory Chambers, RealtySouth, 205-441-0472

3304 Castle Crest Dr

  • Vestavia
  • MLS# 816239
  • 4 beds, 3 baths
  • $389,000
  • Mallory Chambers, RealtySouth, 205-441-0472

2625 River Trace Court

  • Vestavia
  • $469,900
  • MLS# 808744
  • 4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths
  • Regina Mumford 205-533-3475

To be featured, email achandler@starnespublishing.com before noon on Thursdays. 

Tags

by

View past issues

May 2018

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours