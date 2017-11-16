Sunday open house: 11-19-17

1437 Panorama Dr Vestavia 35216

Vestridge

$699,000

4 bedrooms/4.5 baths

Anne Wilhelm 205-317-4688

2371 Lime Rock Rd Vestavia, Al 35216

Vesthaven

mls 796047

$424,000

4 bed/3 baths

Anne Wilhelm 205-317-4688

740 Kendall Dr

Vestavia

MLS#800674

4 beds, 3 full, 2 half baths

$525,000

RealtySouth, Carole Waites, 205-936-8734

2428 Kenvil Cir

Vestavia

MLS#797602

3 beds, 1 bath

$319,500

RealtySouth, Joyce Watson, 205-706-4875

2021 Country Ridge Place

Vestavia Hills

MLS #796428 $794,000

5 Bedroom / 5.1 Bath

Pam Turbeville, 205.563.8580

