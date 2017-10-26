Sunday open house: 10-29-17

3042 Taralane Drive

VESTAVIA

$350,000

MLS#786006

4 Bedrooms/2 Full 2 Half Baths

Kim Mangham-Barelare 966-9148

Matthew Mangham 422-2258

936 Mountain Branch Dr.

Vestavia

MLS# 795029

4 beds, 2.5 baths

$285,000

Fred Smith, RealtySouth, 205-368-2280

3038 Massey Rd UNIT A404

Vestavia

MLS# 797861

2 beds, 2.5 baths

$245,000

Wendy Cook, RealtySouth, 205-223-8771

1437 Panorama Dr Vestavia 35216

Vestridge

mls# 795084

$699,000

4 bedrooms/4.5 baths

Anne Wilhelm 205-317-4688

2371 Lime Rock Rd Vestavia, Al 35216

Vesthaven

mls 796047

$424,900

4 bed/3 baths

Anne Wilhelm 205-317-4688

To be featured, email achandler@starnespublishing.com before noon on Thursday.