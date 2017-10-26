Sunday open house: 10-29-17

by

3042 Taralane Drive

  • VESTAVIA
  • $350,000
  • MLS#786006
  • 4 Bedrooms/2 Full 2 Half Baths
  • Kim Mangham-Barelare 966-9148
  • Matthew Mangham 422-2258

936 Mountain Branch Dr.

3038 Massey Rd UNIT A404

  • Vestavia
  • MLS# 797861
  • 2 beds, 2.5 baths
  • $245,000
  • Wendy Cook, RealtySouth, 205-223-8771

1437 Panorama Dr Vestavia 35216  

  • Vestridge
  • mls# 795084
  • $699,000
  • 4 bedrooms/4.5 baths
  • Anne Wilhelm 205-317-4688

2371 Lime Rock Rd Vestavia, Al 35216

  • Vesthaven
  • mls 796047
  • $424,900
  • 4 bed/3 baths
  • Anne Wilhelm 205-317-4688

To be featured, email achandler@starnespublishing.com before noon on Thursday.

Tags

by

View past issues

See our full November issue

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours