Sunday open house: 10-15-17

3505 Water Oak Drive

  • VESTAVIA
  • $500,000
  • MLS#796287
  • 4 Bedrooms/3 Full 1 Half Baths
  • Jerry Brown, 401-9754

2100 Chestnut Rd

  • Vestavia
  • MLS# 797851
  • 5 beds, 3.5 baths
  • $748,000
  • Scott Ford, RealtySouth, 205-531-1965

3414 Countrywood Ln

  • Vestavia
  • MLS# 793886
  • 4 beds, 2 baths
  • $393,425
  • Pat Logan, RealtySouth, 205-529-0009

3418 Moss Brook Ln

  • Vestavia
  • MLS# 789967
  • 4 beds, 2.5 baths
  • $368,500
  • Sally Bergquist, RealtySouth, 205-870-9279

2371 Lime Rock Rd Vestavia, Al 35216

  • mls 796047
  • Vesthaven
  • $424,900
  • 4 bed/3 baths
  • Anne Wilhelm 205-317-4688

1437 Panorama Dr Vestavia 35216

  • mls# 795084
  • Vestridge
  • $699,000
  • 4 bedrooms/4.5 baths
  • Anne Wilhelm 205-317-4688

