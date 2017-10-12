Sunday open house: 10-15-17

×
- VESTAVIA
- $500,000
- MLS#796287
- 4 Bedrooms/3 Full 1 Half Baths
- Jerry Brown, 401-9754
×
2100 Chestnut Rd
- Vestavia
- MLS# 797851
- 5 beds, 3.5 baths
- $748,000
- Scott Ford, RealtySouth, 205-531-1965
×
3414 Countrywood Ln
- Vestavia
- MLS# 793886
- 4 beds, 2 baths
- $393,425
- Pat Logan, RealtySouth, 205-529-0009
×
3418 Moss Brook Ln
- Vestavia
- MLS# 789967
- 4 beds, 2.5 baths
- $368,500
- Sally Bergquist, RealtySouth, 205-870-9279
×
2371 Lime Rock Rd Vestavia, Al 35216
- mls 796047
- Vesthaven
- $424,900
- 4 bed/3 baths
- Anne Wilhelm 205-317-4688
×
1437 Panorama Dr Vestavia 35216
- mls# 795084
- Vestridge
- $699,000
- 4 bedrooms/4.5 baths
- Anne Wilhelm 205-317-4688