Subcommittee further discusses Cahaba Heights ball field amenities, space issues at New Merkel

The Community Spaces Plan subcommittee for the ballfields at Cahaba Heights and the New Merkel House met Tuesday for another public meeting to discuss the future of the area and participate in a live survey.

TCU Consulting Services Principal Ken Upchurch again explained for the handful of community members in the audience and those watching on the livestream how the firm would be moving forward through the process.

He also reminded them why TCU wants the community to "dream big."

“If you don’t dream big, it doesn’t get on paper, and if it doesn’t get considered it doesn’t ever happen,” he said

As with the other subcommittee meetings, Upchurch asked committee members and those present to "fact check" the list of items the firm had gathered as wants and needs for the ballfields facilities and the New Merkel House.

Ball Fields

Discussion about the ball fields at Cahaba Heights generally focused on how the fields would be oriented, and whether or not they could be reduced in size.

Parks and Recreation Board President David Myers said that a major concern across the board is the number of rectangle fields available in the city, and said that the plan would have to account for that.

Public Works Director Brian Davis said as with any field, the plan would need to include batting cages.

Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights Principal Alicia Hunsberger reiterated her concern that there be sufficient security, especially if access to the park is designed to go all the way around the school.

During the live survey, respondents mostly agreed on having natural grass on the fields, rather than artificial turf, and that Cahaba Heights was not the best location for a Miracle Field.

New Merkel House

Discussion about the future of the New Merkel House revolved around how to keep the facility as a central point of community connectivity, but still have a space large enough and accessible enough for both senior services and other community activities.

Commenting on the livestream, City Councilor Kimberly Cook again suggested having a satellite library.

During the survey portion of the meeting, respondents were split between renovating the current New Merkel House and building a new structure in the same location.

Respondents said priority should be placed on improving the available space and appearance of the center, expanding the programming and increasing the amount of space available for community gatherings and events.

To see the results of the survey or to participate in the survey, stakeholders can visit the Vestavia Hills Listens page.

Those wishing to see the video of the meeting can find livestream footage on the City's Facebook page.

The final community forum for the Multipurpose Recreational Facility at Wald Park will take place Wednesday at 7 p.m.