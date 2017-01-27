Storyteller Dolores Hydock coming to Vestavia Hills Library on Feb. 23

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dana Smithburg. Dolores Hydock will perform in her special program, “Fools for Love,” at the Vestavia Hills Library.

Love stories often can stand the test of time, even if they are from the 18th century. They are stories people can become absorbed in and relate to.

And on Feb. 23, actress and storyteller Dolores Hydock will bring them to life.

In her special program, “Fools for Love,” Hydock will perform the tales of people doing anything for love during the Regency period in England, which spanned the late 1700s and early 1800s.

As a storyteller, Hydock uses letters, photographs, diary excerpts and paintings to share stories that are part romance, part historical fun facts, part art appreciation and part royal scandal. As an actress, she performs.

“Those that know of her work can’t wait to hear her next story and watch all her expressions and how she uses such descriptive words to make you feel you are in the story,” said Diane Zaragoza, program director for the Friends of the Library.

Hydock has been a guest at the library before and has been a yearly guest at the Senior Luncheon in Vestavia.

“New guests will love it, especially if they like hearing stories they can relate to,” Zaragoza said.

Guests are encouraged to come and see Hydock’s 90-minute show at the Vestavia Hills Library Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. To learn more about Hydock, go to storypower.org.