Roy Moore speaks to area Republicans at Vestavia library

× 1 of 5 Expand Sydney Cromwell U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore greets members of the Mid Alabama Republican Club after a speech at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest on Nov. 11, 2017. × 2 of 5 Expand Sydney Cromwell Roy Moore, a candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks to the Mid Alabama Republicans Club on Nov. 11, 2017. × 3 of 5 Expand Sydney Cromwell National and local media outlets attended U.S. Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore's speech at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest on Nov. 11, 2017. Moore spoke to area Republicans at the library, but many members of the press were there to hear his response to recent allegations of sexual contact with minors. × 4 of 5 Expand Sydney Cromwell Roy Moore, a candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks to the Mid Alabama Republicans Club on Nov. 11, 2017. × 5 of 5 Expand Sydney Cromwell Roy Moore, a candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks to the Mid Alabama Republicans Club on Nov. 11, 2017. Prev Next

U.S. Senate candidate and former judge Roy Moore may have come to Vestavia Hills to honor Veterans Day, but that wasn't the reason he drew a standing room-only crowd, roughly a dozen protesters and a bevy of national and local reporters.

Moore spoke at the Mid Alabama Republican Club's Veterans Day program at Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest on the morning of Nov. 11. This week, the Washington Post published interviews with four women who say Moore had sexual or romantic contact with them while they were between the ages of 14 and 18, and he was in his 30s.

These allegations brought protesters to the library, many of them Vestavia or other local residents, who chanted "No Moore" and held signs with messages like "No Hate in My State" and "Pedaphiles [sic] in Jail, Not the Senate" as Moore and his family and supporters entered the building.

Hoover resident Jan Bell said these new charges were the only reason she decided to protest.

"This is simply unacceptable and this is beyond Democrat or Republican, " Bell said. "I would not be out here if it was not for these allegations.

Other protesters described him as "worse than unfit" for office. One woman said she had been a victim of a similar encounter herself and the interviews in the Post "rang true" for her.

Inside, the mood was very different. Members of the club gave Moore a standing ovation at both the beginning and end of his speech, as well as a burst of applause when he called the allegations "completely false and untrue, about something that happened nearly 40 years ago." Moore also described the Post article as "fake news" and one of many times he says the newspaper has "distorted" information about him to serve a political agenda.

"I have the highest regard for the protection of young children," Moore said, adding that he felt the timing was suspicious that the allegations came out only a few weeks before the Dec. 12 election.

"I've been investigated more than any other person in this country," Moore said, describing the claims as "absolutely unbelievable."

Moore predicted that "there will be revelations about the motivations" of the Post article and the women who have alleged this misconduct, and he asked the voters and media present to "see through this charade."

× 1 of 4 Expand Sydney Cromwell Protesters hold signs and chant "No Moore" outside the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest as U.S. Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore enters on Nov. 11, 2017. A story alleging Moore had sexual contact with minors broke in national media a few days before Moore visited Vestavia Hills, prompting many protesters to show up. × 2 of 4 Expand Sydney Cromwell U.S. Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore, center, arrives at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest surrounded by reporters from national and local media on Nov. 11, 2017. Moore spoke to area Republicans at the library, but many members of the press were there to hear his response to recent allegations of sexual contact with minors. × 3 of 4 Expand Sydney Cromwell Protesters hold signs and chant "No Moore" outside the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest as U.S. Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore enters on Nov. 11, 2017. A story alleging Moore had sexual contact with minors broke in national media a few days before Moore visited Vestavia Hills, prompting many protesters to show up. × 4 of 4 Expand Sydney Cromwell Protesters hold signs and chant "No Moore" outside the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest as U.S. Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore enters on Nov. 11, 2017. A story alleging Moore had sexual contact with minors broke in national media a few days before Moore visited Vestavia Hills, prompting many protesters to show up. Prev Next

The majority of Moore's speech was about honoring veterans present in the room and those who had sacrificed themselves in the name of duty to their country. He drew comparisons between the loyalty and dedication he has seen in veterans with what he views as a lack of those characteristics in parts of the U.S.

"Maybe we don't appreciate our country enough," Moore said, noting that he respects the rights of the media and protesters. "That pride today is being eroded by lack of understanding where those rights come from."

Moore's speech was attended by State Sen. Jabo Waggoner, former State Rep. Paul DeMarco, former Vestavia city officials and other local members of the Republican party. Boy Scouts from the Riverchase Methodist Church troop were invited to post the flags for the meeting.

After shaking hands with club members and veterans, Moore left without taking questions from members of the media.