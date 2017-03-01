Rocky Ridge Road closed due to large tree

The Vestavia Hills Police Department is urging motorists who frequent Rocky Ridge Road via U.S. 280 on their way home to seek alternate routes.

A down tree and power lines between Rocky Brook Drive and Indian Creek Drive was causing major trouble Wednesday afternoon, as traffic was blocked in both directions with barricades.

The VHPD Facebook page indicated that Alabama Power and city workers were trying to clear the roadway of the fallen tree and lines, but that work was expected to take between two and three hours to complete.

For those coming from U.S. 280, Shades Crest Road is the necessary detour around the affected area, and those headed down Rocky Ridge Road toward 280 should use Morningstar Drive as a detour.

"Both of these detours are quite the long way around," the department's post said, and urged caution as well as asked drivers to have patience as workers tried to resolve the issue while also battling the weather conditions throughout the afternoon.

For updates, see the VHPD Facebook page.