Rocky Ridge at Shades Crest closed due to crash, spill

× Expand Courtesy of VHFD

Motorists headed east on U.S. 280 or who frequent Rocky Ridge Road were urged to allow extra time Wednesday afternoon thanks to Rocky Ridge being closed at the intersection of Shades Crest Road.

Captain Brian Gilham of the Vestavia Hills Police Department said that multiple jurisdictions were on the scene, including VHPD, the Mountain Brook Police Department and authorities from Jefferson County.

Gilham said a dump truck was overturned near the intersection, and crews were working as of 3:15 p.m. to right the vehicle. He said there were also reports of some spillage, possibly including fuel from the vehicle itself.

There was no estimate of when the road would be reopened, but Gilham said it would likely be some time before crews were finished working the scene.

Motorists on Rocky Ridge needing to access U.S. 280 will need to detour using Morningstar Drive.

For updates, he said to visit the VHPD Facebook page.