Rezoning for future Slice Pizza location on Monday's council agenda

The corner of Cahaba River Road and Timberlake Drive may be the future home of a new Slice Pizza & Brewhouse location, should the Vestavia Hills City Council approve a rezoning request.

The property at 3104 Timberlake Drive will be up for the request at the council's regular meeting Monday, and if approved would change from R-1 residential to B-1.2 commercial.

Planning and Zoning unanimously approved the request on Dec. 8, with the condition that the establishment install signage to deter motorists from continuing down Timberlake Drive.

Slice currently has one location in Lakeview in downtown Birmingham, and serves a variety of pizzas and other fare that makes use of the work of local and regional farmers. The restaurant also offers a variety of local and craft beer selections.

The council will also vote on a resolution to form a committee that would be responsible for planning local celebrations for Alabama's bicentennial. Celebrations for the state's 200th anniversary of statehood begin March 3 of this year, the anniversary of Alabama obtaining territory status, and will continue through March 3 of 2019, the actual statehood anniversary.