Preview of December Luncheon

For the last Chamber luncheon of the 2017 calendar year, the Birmingham Boys Choir will be returning to fill the ballroom of Vestavia Country Club with the melodies of a variety of holiday-themed songs.

The boys choir’s business operations moved to Vestavia Hills last year, and the choir often utilizes Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church for practices and performances.

The December luncheon will also feature a special wine game, where members can purchase a bottle of wine for $10 with the chance of winning $100.

The December luncheon will take place Tuesday, Dec. 12, beginning with networking at 11:30 a.m. and the program will start promptly at noon.

Reservations are $20 can be made online or by calling the chamber office at 823-5011. All reservations are due by 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. Late reservations are $25.