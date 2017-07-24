Preteen affected by lightning strike, VHFD warns residents to stay alert during storms

A 12 year old was affected by a lighting strike Monday afternoon, according to Vestavia Hills Fire Department Capt. Ryan Farrell.

Around 1:30 p.m., Farrell said the department received a call to respond to the incident near Lambert Cove in Liberty Park.

Farrell said the preteen was outdoors when VHFD suspects lightning struck nearby.

According to the National Weather Service, it is relatively uncommon for someone to be directly struck by a bolt of lightning, but instead can be affected by its electrical current, either through the ground or other nearby objects.

Farrell said the boy was in "good" condition and was escorted to the hospital by authorities.

Farrell urged folks to remember that lightning can strike even when a storm seems far away.

NWS data states lightning can strike 15 to 20 miles from where a storm is producing rain, and the only safe place is indoors.

For more information about lightning safety, visit lightningsafety.noaa.gov/struck.shtml