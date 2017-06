Commuters who usually take U.S. 31 to work are encouraged to seek alternate routes this morning. Power is out in the area, causing traffic lights from Massey Road to Columbiana Road to be out as well, according to Capt. Brian Gilham.

Local business owners reported hearing a large bang, and police believe the noise could have been a transformer.

Police are requesting commuters take alternate routes.

Vestavia Voice will update this story as more information becomes available.