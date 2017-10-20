Police respond to death at Mount Royal Towers

× Expand Emily Featherston (File) VHPD

The Vestavia Hills Police Department responded to a report of an attempted suicide at Mount Royal Towers Friday morning, according to Captain Brian Gilham.

Gilham said the call originated just before 6 a.m., and officers responded at 6:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, Gilham said officers encountered a deceased male between 40 and 41 years of age, who was a resident at Mount Royal.

According to the report, Gilham said, the resident was believed to have jumped from the seventh floor of the building.

Gilham said an investigation into the issue is ongoing.

This is the second incident where a resident falling from a high floor of the complex has resulted in a death. Gilham said they are investigating the issues separately, and that they have not received any complaint calls about Mount Royal in general that he can speak to.

Vestavia Voice will follow this issue and update as information becomes available.