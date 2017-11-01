VHPD officer dies from reported self-inflicted gunshot wound

× Expand Emily Featherston (File) VHPD

Updated Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 2:30 p.m.

A Vestavia Hills police officer succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday after being transported to the hospital.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. near the Shoppes at City Hall, in the 1000 block of Montgomery Highway, but more details were not immediately available. The area was closed off and VHPD was investigating throughout the afternoon.

When first responders arrived after getting the call that an officer was suffering from a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound, the officer was immediately transported to UAB Medical Center with the help of the Birmingham and Homewood police departments.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, VHPD asked the community to keep the officer's family and the entire police department in their thoughts and prayers.

Vestavia Voice will update this story as more information becomes available.