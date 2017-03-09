Planning and Zoning discusses proposed subdivision off Cahaba Heights Road

× Expand Emily Featherston

Five Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission members voted in support of a rezoning effort off Cahaba Heights Road, but with one dissenting vote the request goes to the council with a negative recommendation.

Helen Ridge, a 48-lot subdivision proposed for the 31 acres in the area between Interstate 459 and the Cahaba River, was brought before the council in order for the land to be rezoned from business B-3 to residential R-9.

City Planner Conrad Garrison explained that the plot is currently zoned for use as a commercial strip, but that due to the terrain and lack of sewer connection developers have never moved forward.

The proposed development would be comprised of 47 roughly 70-foot lots, with easements and buffers to the adjacent property owner and a built-in buffer to the river thanks to the Fresh Water Land Trust.

Like B-1.2, Garrison R-9 zoning is done in a manner that would restrict the plat to the proposed design, meaning that any changes to the development other than a small reduction in lot numbers would have to come back before the commission and council.

Because the development is not near a sewer connection, the developers propose creating an on-site waste water treatment system.

Commission member Deloye Burrell expressed concern over the proximity of such a system to the Cahaba River, as well as concerns about the safety of the curve on Cahaba Heights Road where the entrance to the subdivision would be.

Burrell also brought up the concern for the school system, which representatives for the development and Black Box Management said had been addressed with Superintendent Sheila Phillips, saying her recommendation was that the area be zoned for Liberty Park schools.

Cahaba Heights residents and environmental advocates in the audience expressed concern with the storm water runoff concerns with the development, as the streets and driveways would add significant impermeable surfaces. The applicants said that the current plans include a runoff management system to account for 1.2 inch rain events, which they said are the main perpetrators of pollution.

Ultimately, Burrell voted against recommending the rezoning, and because only six members of the commission were present, the measure moves to the council with a negative evaluation.

Other Commission Business Included: