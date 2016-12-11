Photos: Parade, Breakfast with Santa bring the holidays to the Hills

× 1 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 2 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 3 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 4 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 5 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 6 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 7 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 8 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 9 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 10 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 11 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 12 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 13 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 14 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 15 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 16 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 17 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 18 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 19 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 20 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 21 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 22 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 23 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 24 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 25 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 26 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 27 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 28 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 29 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 30 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 31 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 32 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 33 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 34 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 35 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 36 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 37 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 38 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 39 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 40 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 41 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston × 42 of 42 Expand Emily Featherston Prev Next

The holiday season is in full swing in Vestavia Hills after a weekend of spirit-filled celebration.

The weekend kicked off early Saturday morning with Breakfast with Santa.

Vestavia Hills Sunrise Rotary member and former council member John Henley said volunteers were at the civic center at 6 a.m. getting ready to serve up hundreds of pancakes and strips of bacon for the annual breakfast.

Santa himself was, of course, in attendance to take photos with residents.

On Sunday, Liberty Parkway was lined with spectators for the annual Christmas parade. Community members, Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops, the Vestavia Hills High School band, Mayor Ashley Curry and more waved to the crowd and tossed sweets on their way through Liberty Park.

After the parade, guests gathered on the meadow at Alston Park to enjoy activities and booths from local businesses.

Though the city's main events came to a close for the year, there are many more things to do this holiday season at the Library in the Forest and several local churches.