One person killed in Vestavia fire

× Expand VHFD Vestavia Hills Fire Department

One person was killed in an early-morning house fire on Tuesday, Captain Ryan Farrell with the Vestavia Hills Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 2900 block of Donita Court at about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday after a Vestavia Hills police officer called in the fire, Farrell said. Two people were removed from the home by firefighters. One victim is dead while the other is at Grandview Medical Center, Farrell said.

The identity of the victims is unknown at this time, and the investigation is ongoing, Farrell said.