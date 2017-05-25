Memorial Day closings

× Expand American flag

Monday, May 29 is Memorial Day, and several local offices and amenities will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Closed:

Vestavia Hills City Hall - Closed Monday

Vestavia Hills Municipal Court - Closed Monday

Vestavia city offices - Closed Monday

Vestavia Hills Library in the forest - Closed Sunday and Monday

Vestavia Hills Board of Education office (and school offices) - Closed Monday

New Merkle House, Vestavia Hills Civic Center - Closed Monday

United States Post Office - Closed Monday

State and Federal Offices - Closed Monday

Banks - Closed Monday

Open:

Republic Services will run on its normal schedule for trash pickup.

Outdoor parks and park restrooms/pavilions

BJCTA - Modified Saturday Schedule

Monday's forecast is set to be cloudy and humid, and includes a couple showers with a thunderstorm or two during the day, with possible heavy thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. High of 78 and low of 65. Chance for rain of 66 percent.