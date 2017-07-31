Low attendance leads to limited conversation at Monday TCU meetings

× Expand Emily Featherston Mayor Ashley Curry listens to discussion about the ballfields at Liberty Park.

Only a handful of stakeholders other than city employees, committee members and TCU Consulting Services representatives attended Monday night's meetings about the Community Spaces Plan, but the data-gathering process marched on in spite of low attendance.

Wald Park Green Space

The first meeting looked at the proposed premier green space at Wald Park, which based on previous conversations would likely include walking trails, an open field, pavilion and at least two playgrounds.

Andy Bernard with TCU said strong attention would be paid to the security and lighting of the park, and listed the other items that had been mentioned as desires for the space.

Former City Councilor and CSP committee member Steve Ammons said he wanted to be purposeful in drawing a distinction about the "premier" aspects of the green space–namely the way the topography is integrated into amenity spaces.

City Councilor George Pierce said he had concerns about providing food truck hook ups, in that local restaurants may see that as creating unfair competition, and TCU Principal Ken Upchurch said he and his team were sensitive to those concerns.

During the live survey, which saw 15 participants, all those weighing in said there should be an investment in a premier green space, and many said walking trails, uniqueness and pedestrian connectivity should be priorities for the park.

Liberty Park Ballfields

During the meeting about the field facilities at Liberty Park, Bernard went back through the list of items discussed at the previous public meeting, and there being no further suggestions or discussion, the meeting moved directly into the live survey.

During the survey, done by five individuals, there was consensus that Liberty Park would be the proper place for a Miracle Field, and that priority should be given to creating new batting cages and warm up spaces at the fields.

Upchurch strongly urged those in attendance to take the other surveys posted on Vestavia Hills Listens, and asked them to reach out to their friends and neighbors to do the same thing.

“It is an entire community engagement, and we would love to have as many people participate in as many surveys as we can get,” he said.

[For more Community Spaces Plan coverage, Click Here]

To access the livestream of each meeting, visit the city's Facebook page, and to access the Community Spaces surveys, visit the Vestavia Hills Listens page.