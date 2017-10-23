Looking back: City leaders reflect on 1st year in office with new council

After a year that managed to include both a major drought and significant flooding, the members of the Vestavia Hills City Council took a moment last month to reflect on their first year in office, or first year with a new administration.

Highlights mentioned by all five members of the council included engaging in further defining the Community Spaces Plan, purchasing Gold’s Gym, continuing to focus on economic development and looking into the legacy infrastructure issues the city is facing.

Mayor Ashley Curry

Q: How was this first year like or unlike your expectations?

A: “We all settled into the task at hand and immediately started ‘strategy’ work sessions to identify the priorities for the city,” Curry said. “Having not served on the council previously, I am not able to say how it might be different than previous councils. However, I am satisfied that my colleagues genuinely want to do what is best for the city.”

Q: Did you accomplish what you set out to get done this first year?

A: “At the top of the list was economic growth and strong financial standing,” Curry said. “Under the leadership of Jeff Downes, our city manager, Vestavia Hills acquired a Aaa rating from Moody’s Investor Services. This is the highest rating that a city can attain and we are one of two cities in Alabama that hold that rating.”

Curry also referenced the development of Vestavia Hills Listens as an improvement in communication with citizens, which was a major talking point of the 2016 campaign.

If you could go back to Nov. 2016 and tell yourself one thing, what would it be?

“First, I would tell myself to think of city government as a marathon and not a sprint. I have learned that as bad as we want and/or need city services, parks, roads, sidewalks, etc., they don’t happen overnight,” Curry said. “With multi-agency involvement and their respective bureaucracies, it takes time to achieve the desired result.”

Secondly, Curry said he would encourage both members of the council and citizens to get all of the facts of a situation beforedrawing conclusions.

Q: What are your goals going into the second year of this administration?

A: “In our second year, I would like to continue with the strategic plan for our community spaces, our economic development [and] our infrastructure improvements — roads, sidewalks and stormwater issues.”

Place 1 Councilor and Mayor Pro-Tem Rusty Weaver

Q: How was this first year like or unlike your expectations?

A: “For the most part it has been what I expected,” Weaver said. “I think the one thing that was difficult to envision prior to taking office is the amount of time needed to be properly prepared to discuss issues intelligently in public meetings and individual conversations with citizens. Serving on the council requires diligence with regard to personal time management.”

Q: What were the high points of the year for you?

A: “The high points of the year include getting the decision making process started on the Community Spaces Plan and the opportunity to get to know our first responders. Certainly, retaining Jeff Downes as our City Manager was a high point that will prove to be a key component in the success of Vestavia Hills.”

Q: Did you accomplish what you set out to get done this first year?

A: “The most important thing I wanted accomplish this year was a smooth transition after the election,” Weaver said.” “Thanks to everyone at City Hall including [former] Mayor [Butch] Zaragoza and Councilors [Steve] Ammons, [Jim] Sharp and [John] Henley the transition was smooth and successful.”

Weaver added: “It was also important to establish and maintain good lines of communication with everyone involved in our city government. There are always things you wish you could have done or things you wish could have progressed more. If you are attaining all of your goals then you aren’t setting high enough goals.”

Q: What are your goals going into the second year of this administration?

A: “To continue work towards developing sustainable revenue sources that work for our city. Also, to assist the Board of Education where we can as changes are made to deal with overcrowding in our school system. Make decisions on the timing and scope of implementation of the Community Spaces Plan. Also, to work towards unity of citizens throughout Vestavia Hills.”

Place 2 Councilor Kimberly Cook

Q: How was this first year like or unlikeyou expected?

A: “While a city councilor’s job can be as much or as little as one wants to make it, I have enjoyed jumping in with both feet to learn about city government and how our people do the work. I have enjoyed talking to constituents, but find that meetings, training and other commitments take up more time than I expected, leaving less time to hold regular constituent gatherings so I can be accessible.”

Q: What were the high points of the year for you?

A: “Seeing Sicard Hollow [Road] paved, finding a solution for the carpool safety problems in Liberty Park and appointing our first Board of Education member were some of the high points of my first year.”

Cook also mentioned retaining Downes and improving communication as additional high points.

Q: Did you accomplish what you set out to get done this first year?

A: “I set as an early priority the improvement of infrastructure, notably including widening and addition of turn lanes for Crosshaven [Drive], particularly at the intersection of Green Valley and Crosshaven. While we did complete an engineering study for Crosshaven, we have not made fast progress. Since this project has languished for 15 years or more, it is a disappointment that I was not able to obtain funding for this project in my first year.”

Q: If you could go back to Nov. 2016 and tell yourself one thing, what would it be?

A: “I would tell myself that it is important to be patient but persistent. Rome wasn’t built in a day but, over a span of four years, we can make changes that will improve our city if we establish and follow priorities that are set by our constituents. We might actually get that civic center rebuilt and Crosshaven widened one day. The repaving of Sicard Hollow shows what persistence and advocacy can accomplish.”

Q: What are your goals going into the second year of this administration?

A: Cook again mentioned infrastructure and communications improvements as goals for the coming year.

“I would also like to know more about the way our city tracks and collects parks and recreation program fees. During this fiscal year 2018 budget process, I asked a lot of questions about this line item and the benefits residents receive for what we spend. By taking a closer look, I am hopeful we can increase and/or reallocate program revenues so that our citizens can enjoy improved facilities and recreational programs.”

Place 3 Councilor Paul Head

Q: What were the high points of the year for you?

A: “Anytime we are able to support, increase funding, appropriate funds [or otherwise] help our First Responders.”

Q: Did you accomplish what you set out to get done this first year?

A: “We continue to make progress in the Community Spaces Plan. While I wish we were further along in that process, I understand variables can change at any minute.”

Q: If you could go back to Nov. 2016 and tell yourself one thing, what would it be?

A: “Get the whole story,” he said, echoing the mayor’s thoughts. “Often times, information is spread that is incomplete. Not wrong, but incomplete.”

Q: What are your goals going into the second year of this administration?

A: “Continue to make progress in the Community Spaces Plan,” he said. Head added that he wanted to increase resources and support for the city’s first responders, as well as continue with thoughtful development.

Place 4 Councilor George Pierce

Q: As the only returning member of the council, how was this first year with four new council members?

A: “Everybody’s learning each other, learning our skill sets. It’s always nice to have different perspectives, new questions — that’s good to have.”

“I thought it was interesting, no matter how much we tell people how much time is involved, they never believe you,” Pierce said. “That’s part of it. You need to be available. I think that’s probably an adjustment to anyone … How much time you can give to it is important.”

Q: What were the high points of the year for you?

A: “I think the continued commercial and economic growth of our city,” he said referencing growth at Patchwork Farms and the Blue Lake area, as well as the Chick-fil-A opening on U.S. 31. “It’s exciting to see. We’ve been so dependent on ad valorem tax, our homes, [but] the sales tax continues to creep up which is good. We’re giving our citizens more options to shop in the city and keep dollars here.”

Pierce also mentioned the several community events utilizing the City Hall property.

Q: How do you feel your experience having served previously has helped you bring the other four members up to speed?

A: “They’ve been very, very open and very receiving, which is nice, particularly in work sessions as we go over projects.”

“I think I bring that forward, so they’re not just walking into it cold,” he said, citing the U.S. pedestrian bridge project as an example.

He also said he has been thankful to have Downes so thoroughly explain the projects and processes to both him and the newer council members.

“I think an advantage that I have, is I worked for six and a half years on the council without a city manager, and now I see the true value of it, and the other councilors are seeing how having a person in charge of day to day operations makes a difference.”

Q: What are your goals going into the second year of this administration?

A: “I look forward to implementation, if we can, of the Community Spaces Plan. We do know that involves not just recreation, but other areas also of city needs. We need to figure out a way to finance it. We’ve got to prioritize what the city needs are — what are the things we’ve got to do, need to do and want to do.”

Pierce also mentioned further implementation of sidewalks throughout the city as a priority for him, as well as traffic issues in Cahaba Heights. He also noted the new contract with Republic Services, and that he wants to stay watchful of the firm’s performance.