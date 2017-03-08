Litter cleanup scheduled for Saturday

Keep Vestavia Hills Beautiful is hoping to see residents and community members come out in force to clean up litter this Saturday.

The organization, which is a subsidiary of Keep Alabama Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful, works to keep the area clean and free of litter.

This weekend will be the second annual Vestavia Clean-Up Day, and those interested in helping out have two location options to choose from.

The first will be in Cahaba Heights at the intersection of Cahaba Heights Road and Interstate 459, next to the bridge.

The second group will work along the section of U.S. 31 closest to Interstate 65, meeting in the Issis & Sons parking lot.

Both clean up efforts will begin at 9 a.m.

Participants are asked to bring work gloves and wear bright-colored clothing that is appropriate for the weather Saturday, which is currently forecast to be in the 50s and 60s with a few showers.

No registration is required, but for more information, contact Parks and Recreation Superintendent Jason Burnett at 978-0166.