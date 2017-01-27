Library in the Forest now offering passport applications

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. After a “soft” rollout, the library now is offering U.S. passport application services to Vestavia Hills residents.

For those planning a big trip, the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is hoping to make at least one step a little bit easier.

The service is open to first-time applicants for a passport only, and appointments, which must be made in advance, are available from 1 to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

The service is open to first-time applicants for a passport only, and appointments, which must be made in advance, are available from 1 to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

The state department charges $110 for an adult passport and $80 for a minor passport if the minor is under 16 years of age.

Library marketing manager Holly Turner said there is a $25 execution fee per application, as well as an additional $25 fee if the applicant would like a photo taken at the library. Applicants can bring their own passport photo, as long as it adheres to federal regulations.

When applying, applicants must bring an official proof of citizenship document, such as a birth certificate, as well as a government-issued form of identification, such as a driver’s license. Applicants must also bring a completed DS-11 form, a photo if not using the library’s photo service and a form of payment.

The DS-11 form is on the library’s website, vestavialibrary.org/passport, as well as on the U.S. State Department’s website, pptform.state.gov.

For more information or to book an appointment, contact the library at 978-3683 during business hours.