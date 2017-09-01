× Expand Emily Featherston

After a week of rain and cloudy weather, the Labor Day long weekend is shaping up to be pleasant, with highs in the mid 80s and plenty of sunshine.

But city and other local officials want folks to remember that the city will be taking Monday off along with the majority of the country.

Labor Day Closings:

Vestavia Hills municipal offices

Vestavia Hills City Schools

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

Vestavia Hills Civic Center

Vestavia Hills Board of Education offices and school offices

Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce

Jefferson and Shelby County offices

United States Post Offices

State and federal offices

Banks

Trash collection will be delayed by one day starting Monday through the end of the week. For more information about waste collection visit the city's website.

Vestavia Hills' outdoor parks and pavilions will be open Monday.

Did we miss a closing? Email efeatherston@starnespublishing.com.