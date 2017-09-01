Emily Featherston
After a week of rain and cloudy weather, the Labor Day long weekend is shaping up to be pleasant, with highs in the mid 80s and plenty of sunshine.
But city and other local officials want folks to remember that the city will be taking Monday off along with the majority of the country.
Labor Day Closings:
- Vestavia Hills municipal offices
- Vestavia Hills City Schools
- Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest
- Vestavia Hills Civic Center
- Vestavia Hills Board of Education offices and school offices
- Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce
- Jefferson and Shelby County offices
- United States Post Offices
- State and federal offices
- Banks
Trash collection will be delayed by one day starting Monday through the end of the week. For more information about waste collection visit the city's website.
Vestavia Hills' outdoor parks and pavilions will be open Monday.
Did we miss a closing? Email efeatherston@starnespublishing.com.