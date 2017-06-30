July 4th Closings

Photo by Frank Couch.
As Independence Day approaches, here is a list of closings for the Vestavia Hills area and beyond. On June 27, Governor Kay Ivey added Monday, July 3 to the state's holiday, which will close state agencies on Monday as well as Tuesday.
Closing:
- Municipal Offices: Closed Tuesday
- Municipal Court: Closed Tuesday
- Chamber Office: Closed Tuesday
- BOE Office: Closed Tuesday
- United States Post Offices: Closed Tuesday
Tuesday garbage pickup will be delayed and done on Wednesday.
Know of any we missed? Let us know by emailing efeatherston@starnespublishing.com so we can add to the list.