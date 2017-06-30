July 4th Closings

As Independence Day approaches, here is a list of closings for the Vestavia Hills area and beyond. On June 27, Governor Kay Ivey added Monday, July 3 to the state's holiday, which will close state agencies on Monday as well as Tuesday.

Closing:

  • Municipal Offices: Closed Tuesday
  • Municipal Court: Closed Tuesday
  • Chamber Office: Closed Tuesday 
  • BOE Office: Closed Tuesday 
  • United States Post Offices: Closed Tuesday

Tuesday garbage pickup will be delayed and done on Wednesday.

Know of any we missed? Let us know by emailing efeatherston@starnespublishing.com so we can add to the list.

