July 4th Closings

As Independence Day approaches, here is a list of closings for the Vestavia Hills area and beyond. On June 27, Governor Kay Ivey added Monday, July 3 to the state's holiday, which will close state agencies on Monday as well as Tuesday.

Closing:

Municipal Offices: Closed Tuesday

Municipal Court: Closed Tuesday

Chamber Office: Closed Tuesday

BOE Office: Closed Tuesday

United States Post Offices: Closed Tuesday

Tuesday garbage pickup will be delayed and done on Wednesday.

